A serving police constable with South Yorkshire Police has been sacked, following his criminal conviction arising out of an incident in which he bit a fellow officer.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police constable Macauley Peate was dismissed from the force without notice, at the conclusion of his accelerated misconduct hearing on November 29, 2024.

Doucments published by South Yorkshire Police state that Peate ‘assaulted an officer whilst off duty, by biting her hand’ during the course of an incident in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police constable Macauley Peate was dismissed from South Yorkshire Police without notice, at the conclusion of his accelerated misconduct hearing on November 29, 2024 | 3rd party

“He was charged with the offence of assault of an emergency worker. In October 2024 the officer pleaded guilty to the offence of assault of an emergency worker and received a criminal conviction.

“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct,” the documents add.

The panel found Peate’s actions amount to a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More South Yorkshire Police detective given final written warning after throwing deodorant can at husband

Their finding at the conclusion of the hearing was that Peate ‘breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct’.

Read More 9 South Yorkshire cops guilty of gross misconduct after claims of racism, having sex on duty and skiving

The outcome of the hearing was that Peate was dismissed without notice.

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.