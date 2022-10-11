It follows a long running waste fire at Kiveton Park industrial estate, which first started on September 21 and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue this morning warned about the amount of smoke in the area today.

They said: “Our crews are still working hard at the site at Kiveton Park. Please try to keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby as there is currently a large amount of smoke in the area.”

Nearby residents have previously complained of blackened windows and a ‘strong, intolerable’ stench of fumes that leaves them struggling to sleep at night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said today its personnel, the Environment Agency, Rotherham Council and the UK Health Security Agency are working together to minimise the environmental and health impacts from the on-going waste fire at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate. EA officers started work on Friday, alongside the fire service to extinguish the fire.

The EA have now brought in excavation equipment to move the waste to allow the fire service to extinguish the fire. Officials say this work will take some time and will generate steam from the heat while the on-going fire may create additional smoke.

Local residents are asked to keep windows closed, avoid the area if possible and bear with us whilst this work is carried out. If symptoms occur, people should seek medical advice or call NHS 111. If they have environmental concerns they should contact 0800-807060.

EA officers are also monitoring local water courses to check for pollution from fire water run off and will be working with the council to monitor any air quality impacts

Health advice from UK Health Security Agency

Any smoke can be an irritant and as such, if people need to be outdoors, they are advised to avoid outside areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them.

Motorists needing to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.