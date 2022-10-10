The airstream bus is coming to 10 university freshers’ fairs across the UK, handing out free McMuffins – either egg and cheese, or bacon, egg and cheese – plus Coke Zero samples.

There will be 2,000 up for grabs and the first 100 students who attend the van, at each university, will also receive free McDonald’s gear. Visits will take place from 11am to 4pm and the Sheffield visit will be on Wednesday, October 12.

Hundreds are be set for free breakfasts this week – with the McDonald’s UK ‘Breakfast Bus’ hitting the town.

As part of the event, McDonald’s with LitterLotto will encourage students to keep their new hometowns clean and take part in local litter picks. Universities will be added to a league table for the chance to be crowned the ‘Cleanest Student City or Town’.