Firefighters from Parkway station were called out to the garage fire on Saturday afternoon at 4.10pm near the city centre, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed this morning.

They said that the garage, on Broad Street, was derelict, adding that they believed the fire to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 5pm.

Arsonist struck at the weekend, setting alight a garage and two motorcycles in separate incidents in Sheffield. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters at an incident

The following day, Elm Lane firefighters were called out to what was described as a deliberate motorbike fire at 7pm on Buchanan Road, near Parson Cross. The crew came away at 7.20pm.

They added another motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 3.50pm on Skye Edge Avenue, Sky Edge, on Sunday. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident, leaving at 4.10pm.

Crews from Lowedges were also sent to a car fire at 7.10am on White Thorns Drive, Batemoor, on Sunday but said it started accidentally.

Another deliberate fire, at 8.20pm last night (Sunday) involved paper on Shoreham Street.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue set up a FireStoppers line in 2020 because of the number of deliberate fires they were seeing, for people to pass on information about fires which are thought to have been related to arson attacks.