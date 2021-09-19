Fire breaks out in family home on Sheffield estate

Three fire engines were sent to deal with the fire, which was reported at a house on Launce Road, in Southey Green, at 10.50pm last night.

Firefighters from Elm Lane Fire Station used a hosereel to put out the flames, said a spokesman this morning, who said the firecrews had put the flames out quickly

They were on the scene until around 11.20pm.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Launce Road. Stock pizza of a firefighter