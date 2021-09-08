Adorable puppy back with its owner after dramatic fire service rescue near Sheffield

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent out to a house in Swallownest after the puppy’s owners became alarmed that it was trapped in a gap between two buildings.

The team from Aston Park fire Station, near the M1 managed to free the stricken animal this afternoon.

A fire service spokesman said: “This afternoon our Aston Park crew attended a house in Swallownest where a British Bulldog puppy had got itself trapped between two buildings.

The bulldog puppy after the rescue

“Firefighters quickly rescued the four legged fiend before reuniting him with his owner.

“Excellent work, team!”

It is not the first pet to be rescued by the service.

In July, a firefighters were sent to Wentworth to rescue a cat which had been stuck up a tree for a week, using harnesses and a ladder

Firefighters with the newly rescued puppy

At the time, the service said: “We don't do many animal rescues and, in some cases, we can't always help - but where we can, we will.”

And in February, crews came to the aid of three cats that were trapped in a house fire on Goodwin Road, Sheffield.

On that occasion, firefighters said the cats were subsequently taken to the vets for further medical attention.

“The cats were taken to the vets and spent the night there, but have all made a full recovery,” they said.

“The fire was accidental and had involved a kitchen appliance.”