The National Fire Service was a single fire service created in Britain in August 1941 during the Second World War, bringing together the wartime national Auxiliary Fire Service and the local authority fire brigades.

Before 1941, there were two fire teams in the city – the Sheffield Police Fire Brigade and the volunteer Auxiliary Fire Service – with different uniforms. Together they faced the horror of the Blitz of December 1940, when seven firefighters lost their lives and many more were injured as the city centre was engulfed in a firestorm on the night of December 12.

Thanks to the fire service and everything they do to keep us all safe every day of the year. You can learn more about their history at the National Emergency Services Museum on West Bar Green.

