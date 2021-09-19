Firefighters called into action as Sheffield pizza takeaway catches fire
Four fire engines were sent out after a fire broke out at a Sheffield pizza takeaway.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:09 am
Buses were diverted near the scene of the fire, Pizza Paradise on Mansfield Road.
Firefighters, who put the flames out using a hosereel, described the blaze as an accidental kitchen fire, and were on the scene for over an hour after being called out at 4.15pm.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Bus company Stagecoach diverted the 120 bus service due to the incident while emergency teams dealt with the situation.