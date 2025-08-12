Fir Vale: Police confirm shooting on Sheffield estate after armed cops deployed
At 11.20pm yesterday, officers patrolling the streets of Burngreave were alerted by a member of the public to an incident on nearby Wensley Street, Fir Vale.
Upon arrival, officers discovered damage to a property, which South Yorkshire Police said was “suspected to have been caused by a firearm.”
In a statement this morning, SYP said: “Armed police were deployed to the scene and confirmed the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge.
“A wider search of the area led to a vehicle being found nearby, which also had damage consistent with a firearms discharge.
“There are no reports of any injuries.
“A scene remains in place in Wensley Street as enquiries continue.”
Hinde House Crescent is closed, with a police cordon in place between Hinde House Croft and Wensley Street.
Wensley Street is also closed between Wensley Close and Wensley Croft.
A large number of police were seen near Wensley Street Playground, where at least nine yellow evidence markers pictured across the pavement, earlier today.
Residents say they woke up this morning to find their street flooded with police officers and cars.
When The Star arrived at 8am there were four police vehicles plus a Crime Scene Investigation van parked up.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1,209 of August 11, 2025.