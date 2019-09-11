Final written warning for South Yorkshire police officer over injured prisoner
A South Yorkshire police officer has received a final written warning over injuries sustained by a prisoner.
At a misconduct hearing last month, it was alleged that a South Yorkshire officer was responsible for injuries sustained by a prisoner who was was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police van without a seatbelt being used.
The officer is said to have conducted an emergency stop in the police van, during which the prisoner sustained injuries.
A report about the hearing, published by South Yorkshire Police, said: “It was alleged the officer had conducted an emergency stop, causing injury, before then telling the prisoner not to mention the incident to anyone or he would be kept in custody longer.
“An independent Chief Inspector found the matter proven and amounted to misconduct.
“A final written warning was the sanction.”