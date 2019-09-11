Men remain in hospital after serious crash on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield
Two men remain in hospital two weeks after a serious collision on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 07:01
A 28-year-old man riding a riding a silver Honda NC700 bike was involved in a collision with a 22-year-old pedestrian on Sunday, August 25.
The bike was travelling towards Sheffield city centre at the time of the collision, close to the Nursery Tavern pub.
South Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist was then attacked by a third person at the crash scene.
Both the biker and pedestrian were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 24-year-old Sheffield man arrested in connection with the incident was released under investigation after questioning.