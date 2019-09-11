Man stabbed in Sheffield street discharged from hospital
A man stabbed in a Sheffield street has been discharged from hospital and is now in police custody facing questioning.
The 54-year-old man was found injured in Carlisle Street, Attercliffe, on Sunday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his leg.
Shortly afterwards, a 27-year-old man attended Rotherham General Hospital with serious injuries.
The 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and the 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Carlisle Street was cordoned off by police officers on Sunday while enquiries were carried out.
No other details have been released but the injuries sustained by two men are believed to be linked.
South Yorkshire Police said both men were discharged from hospital last night.