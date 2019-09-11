Police investigation into Centertainment murder continues one year on from fatal stabbing
A police probe is continuing almost one year to the day that a young Sheffield man was killed in a knife attack at Centertainment.
Fahim Hersi, aged 22, died after he was stabbed in his chest outside Cineworld on Friday, September 21, last year.
Detectives said two groups of friends clashed at the leisure complex and Fahim and another young man were both stabbed.
Fahim was taken to hospital and died a short time later, while the other injured man was treated and later discharged.
Noel Ramsey-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, has been charged with murder is remanded in custody ahead of his trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Layton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, has been charged with assisting an offender and bailed.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Quote incident 950 of September 21.