A man and woman quizzed by police over the death of a dog walker in a collision near Sheffield have been released from custody.

They were held after emergency services were called to a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, on Tuesday morning and found that a woman had died following a collision with a car.

The woman, who has not yet been named but was 56, was walking her dog at the time of the collision, which happened between the junctions with Lodge Lane and the A57 at 6.40am. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a man, 44, from Sheffield and a woman, 46, from Aston, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A woman who was walking her dog died in a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston - between Lodge lane and the A57 - earlier this week (Photo: National World)

In an update today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Both individuals arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

In particular, they would like to speak to anyone on Mansfield Road who may have witnessed the collision, anyone with CCTV cameras that cover Mansfield Road which may have captured the collision, or those who may have been driving past and who may have footage of the collision on their dash camera.