They were held after emergency services were called to a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, on Tuesday morning and found that a woman had died following a collision with a car.
The woman, who has not yet been named but was 56, was walking her dog at the time of the collision, which happened between the junctions with Lodge Lane and the A57 at 6.40am. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested a man, 44, from Sheffield and a woman, 46, from Aston, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
In an update today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Both individuals arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time to help them “form a complete picture of what happened”.