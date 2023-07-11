Two people have been arrested following a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian on a busy road, near Sheffield and Rotherham.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group are appealing for witnesses to a collision this morning (Tuesday, July 11) in which a woman sadly died.

Police were called shortly after 6.40am to reports of a collision involving a black Ford Puma and a pedestrian on Mansfield Road in Aston.

Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and sadly a woman, aged 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Aston on July 11 to come forward with any information. (Photo Neil Cross)

A man, aged 44, from Sheffield and a woman, aged 46, from Aston, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to come forward and help them form a complete picture of what happened.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone on Mansfield Road at the time who may have witnessed the collision, anyone with CCTV cameras that cover Mansfield Road that may have caught the collision, or those who may have been driving past in their vehicle who may have footage of the collision on their dash camera.

You can provide information to police via the online live chat, the online portal, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 150 of July 11 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Dash cam and CCTV footage can be emailed to [email protected]ce.uk, and please include the above incident number in the email subject line.