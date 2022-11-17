Nearby Orgreave and Catcliffe are also at risk of the River Rother bursting its banks. Rother Valley Lake is said to be particularly at risk.

It comes as a red weather warning for flooding has been issued for parts of Southern England.

South Yorkshire has been thoroughly soaked today after a harsh weather front arrived at 10pm last night and hasn’t shifted a bit since. The Met Office shows the Steel City has not dropped below 90 per cent rain coverage for 15 hours straight at time of writing (3pm), and a yellow weather warning for rain was issued last night.

It is grim out there today - a yellow weather warning for rain in Sheffield remains in place

Now, forecasters are predicting today’s rainstorm will break for South Yorkshire at around 6pm, with only a 20 per cent chance of more showers for the rest of the night.

However, it is expected rainclouds will be back tomorrow (November 18), with brief showers at 6am, 9am and 1pm.

Meanwhile, a three-mile-long queue has been reported on the M1 between J34 and J35 following a crash during the bad weather.