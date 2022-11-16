Weather forecasters say its going to rain in Sheffield for around 18 hours straight on Thursday. Image by Met Office.

Forecasters predict it is going to rain for 18 hours straight in Sheffield, as a harsh weather front sweeps in from eastern England. The deluge is due to start at 10pm tonight and is set to keep going and going until around 4pm tomorrow, with weather maps predicting 90 per cent rain coverage for the city the entire time.

A stiff breeze of around 20mph is also expected, with temperatures of around 9C. The rain clouds are expected to break at around 5pm tomorrow and give Sheffield a three hour reprieve, before resuming at 8pm and finally clearing up by 10pm.