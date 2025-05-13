Scores of furious villagers staged two demonstrations against the proposed destruction of greenbelt in a Sheffield village.

A mass meet-up was held twice over the weekend on land in Wharncliffe Side earmarked by Sheffield City Council for more than 100 houses.

It followed a meeting attended by 160 villagers, councillors and the deputy leader in the local chapel.

Dozens of furious villagers staged two demonstrations to oppose the proposed destruction of greenbelt in Wharncliffe Side. | David Thornton

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 103 homes in green belt between Storth Lane and School Lane, Wharncliffe Side.

It is part of plans to develop 14 green belt sites across the city for 3,529 homes and 130 acres for business, to meet government quotas.

Villager David Thornton posted details of the protests on the Wharncliffe Side - Let’s breathe Facebook page.

He said almost 1,000 houses had been built nearby and village infrastructure could not cope with “this huge growth, never mind what might happen.”

Residents oppose plans for 103 homes in green belt near Old School Croft, Wharncliffe Side. | David Thornton

He added: “Organisers of the events promised this weekend’s meet-up was just the beginning of activities focused on demonstrating the importance of the land for wildlife, wellbeing and village life.

“Many local residents have also expressed serious concern about the viability of building on the field due to well known drainage issues and very limited access.”

In a letter to Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Marie Tidball he wrote: “I hope that there is still time for (the council) to remove this small field from the list.

“You will be aware that almost 1,000 houses have been built along the main road here in Wharncliffe Side and out towards Oughtibridge.

Villagers say 1,000 houses have been built near Wharncliffe Side and infrastructure cannot cope with “this huge growth, never mind what might happen.” | David Thornton

“We feel that we have done our bit for housing stock, and that the destruction of our public green space should not be allowed to happen.

“I believe that the sites summarised in the plan come to well over the 3,500 additional homes required, so the removal of our horse-field is not going to stop the council from meeting their target.”

An extraordinary meeting of the full council will debate the proposals at Sheffield Town Hall on Wednesday, May 14.