A Sheffield MP has launched a scathing attack on the “utterly unfair” and “completely rushed” process to find housing sites on Sheffield’s green belt.

Clive Betts said Sheffield City Council had chosen 14 sites “in a panic and has been working backwards from their answer to justify them.”

The MP for Sheffield South East spoke out ahead of a hearing with government inspectors today who are considering proposals for 3,529 homes and employment land on green belt. They are part of the city council’s efforts to draw up a Local Plan to meet government targets.

Clive Betts has identified 10 alternative sites for new housing in 'affluent' areas of Sheffield in a bid to prevent green belt land being used | NW

Mr Betts told The Star he planned to put forward 10 sites that could fit 2,515 homes, mostly in the west of the city, that would provide a “far fairer spread of housing and employment.”

The current proposals would see 151 houses in the Dore and Totley ward compared to 1,996 in the Woodhouse ward and 1,150 in the Birley ward.

Mr Betts said: “This whole exercise of allocating green belt has been completely rushed by the council and fails the people of Sheffield, especially in my constituency where they are being burdened with huge amounts of green belt development.”

Mary Bennett has urged the Duke of Norfolk not to develop green belt in Handsworth which is earmarked for 870 homes. | Emily Bennett/ PA

He added: “There are a variety of sites across the city that have not been properly considered that would provide a far fairer distribution of sites.”

Mr Betts previously called for a review of green belt housing after 24 plots in upmarket areas were not shortlisted including 12 in S17 - Dore, Totley and Bradway; seven in Ecclesall - S11; and five in Fulwood and Lodge Moor - S10.

Mr Betts has called for 250 homes on Sheffield Hallam University's Collegiate Campus. | scc

He said his list would spread the burden on services and green space and give more chances for people to live where they wanted.

Mr Betts’ 10 alternative housing sites and the number of homes they could accommodate, totalling 2,515.

Land at Totley Hall Lane, Dore & Totley - 700

Ryecroft Farm, Dore &Totley - 500

Moor View Golf Centre, Dore & Totley - 160

Land to the south of Hathersage Road, Dore & Totley - 400

Dore Moor Garden Centre and Nursery, Dore & Totley - 75

Boundary Club, Beauchief & Greenhill - 100

Land to the south of Manchester Road, Crookes & Crosspool - 40

Collegiate Campus, Broomhill & Sharrow Vale - 250

Infield Allotments, Darnall - 190

Norton Lane, Graves Park - 100

A spokesperson for the Save S13 Green Belt campaign said life expectancy in the area was already several years less than in the west of the city. Taking away green space while adding thousands of extra cars would only see it widen.

They added: “The council has failed to listen to our concerns from the start and still seems to be trying to justify their rash scheme.”

Sheffield City Council was approached for comment.