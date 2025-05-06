Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents opposed to plans to build houses on a section of green belt land located in a Sheffield suburb are inviting councillors to attend a public meeting, and answer four burning questions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has produced a list of 10 sites for 3,178 homes in the city’s green belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wharncliffe Side development would see 103 new houses built near Old School Croft, Wharncliffe Side on a field previously home to horses, that has been designated as green belt | Google

The plans - the biggest green belt development proposal in years - were drawn up after the government asked the authority to identify land for 3,529 homes and 130 acres for business as part of the city’s Local Plan - a blueprint for development over the next 14 years.

The authority says it needs estates of up to 868 houses in multiple areas of the city including Grenoside, Oughtibridge, Gleadless Townend, Handsworth and Wharncliffe Side.

The Wharncliffe Side development would see 103 new houses built near Old School Croft, Wharncliffe Side on a field previously home to horses, that has been designated as green belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners opposed to the development, have invited councillors to attend a public meeting at Brightholmlee Chapel in Wharncliffe Side at 6.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday, May 7, 2025) to discuss the proposed development of “the horse field” in Wharncliffe Side.

Councillors have been invited to attend the meeting in an email sent by David Thornton, which has been seen by The Star.

In it, Mr Thornton states: “Formal consultation is planned for the summer, but across the City green belt spaces have been earmarked for development, and we must not waste any time in pulling together our own views as the people who live alongside the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, campaigners will seek answers to the following four burning questions posed by campaigners:

1. The Council states there are no brown sites available to develop, hence they wish to adapt green sites. Really? Is that true?

2. The hundreds and hundreds of houses already built in the village in the last few years have already put a strain on the infrastructure, the roads, and other services. How far is this council prepared to go in merging us into a greater suburb of Hillsborough? Many fear our village life is being taken away from us piece by piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. For many, this green space is hugely important. It is where we go for walks with our dogs, relax in the sunshine, take exercise and observe nature and wildlife up close. Local people know how much wildlife exists in this field, and the delight it brings. Do councillors know this? Have they visited the site?

4. How practical would a development be anyway? Access is one issue, drainage is another. Yes, every obstacle can be overcome, but at what cost? Perhaps if developers were more aware of the challenges of bringing this site into use they may consider it too expensive and look elsewhere.

“Those in favour of the development are also welcome, everyone's view is important, and everyone's view will be respected and should be heard,” said Mr Thornton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners, he suggests, intend to record every single view put across during the meeting. Then, over the coming weeks, they will pull together a well thought out and considered action plan and response to the proposed land use and developments.