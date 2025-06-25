Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water updates advice after days of rain in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Yorkshire Water has updated its advice after heavy rain in drought-hit Sheffield.

The company urged customers to continue to “use water wisely” and save it where possible despite showers on several days in the city recently.

Grass in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield was starting to go brown due to an official drought.placeholder image
Grass in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield was starting to go brown due to an official drought. | nw

Reservoir levels had continued to fall over the last week - down to 58.3 per cent compared to the 81.9 per cent average for this time of year, a spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

He added: “A little rain here and there around what have been very high temperatures is not going to make a material difference.

Low stocks at Yorkshire Water's Scout Dike reservoir near Penistone.placeholder image
Low stocks at Yorkshire Water's Scout Dike reservoir near Penistone. | YW

“We would need weeks of rain to make up for what has been four months of dry and warm weather.

“Met Office figures show it was the second driest spring on record (the driest for 132 years) and the warmest spring ever in Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Therefore, advice to use water wisely and save it where possible is still in place, as it is all year round.”

The Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire on June 12.

At the time, Yorkshire Water warned restrictions – such as a hose pipe ban – were possible unless the county sees “significant rainfall” in coming months.

Related topics:DroughtSheffieldYorkshire WaterYorkshireWeather

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice