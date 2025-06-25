Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water updates advice after days of rain in Sheffield
The company urged customers to continue to “use water wisely” and save it where possible despite showers on several days in the city recently.
Reservoir levels had continued to fall over the last week - down to 58.3 per cent compared to the 81.9 per cent average for this time of year, a spokesperson said.
He added: “A little rain here and there around what have been very high temperatures is not going to make a material difference.
“We would need weeks of rain to make up for what has been four months of dry and warm weather.
“Met Office figures show it was the second driest spring on record (the driest for 132 years) and the warmest spring ever in Yorkshire.
“Therefore, advice to use water wisely and save it where possible is still in place, as it is all year round.”
The Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire on June 12.
At the time, Yorkshire Water warned restrictions – such as a hose pipe ban – were possible unless the county sees “significant rainfall” in coming months.
