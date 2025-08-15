Sheffield drought: 25 eerie photos as Derwent reservoirs dry up after months of sunshine

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 08:01 BST

A record dry spring and ongoing drought conditions have created surreal scenes at reservoirs near Sheffield.

Extreme low water has revealed new landscapes and previously submerged features in the Upper Derwent Valley in Derbyshire.

Bright green grass can be seen on what is usually the reservoir bed and new shores are now seen by some as beaches.

The eerie features include stone supports for railway tracks used to deliver stones and material in the building of dam walls.

These structures are next to the remains of Tin Town, a settlement for workers building the dams. It was so called because the buildings mainly had corrugated tin roofs. The town had schools, a post office, church and pubs.

Photographer Errol Edwards took these dramatic photos showing just what the water companies fear the most, an extreme and ongoing shortage.

In Yorkshire, a hosepipe ban was introduced on July 11 and restrictions are set to last for months.

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low.

1. Drought

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards

2. Drought

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards

3. Drought

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards

4. Drought

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards

Follow us
