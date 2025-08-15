Extreme low water has revealed new landscapes and previously submerged features in the Upper Derwent Valley in Derbyshire.

Bright green grass can be seen on what is usually the reservoir bed and new shores are now seen by some as beaches.

The eerie features include stone supports for railway tracks used to deliver stones and material in the building of dam walls.

These structures are next to the remains of Tin Town, a settlement for workers building the dams. It was so called because the buildings mainly had corrugated tin roofs. The town had schools, a post office, church and pubs.

Photographer Errol Edwards took these dramatic photos showing just what the water companies fear the most, an extreme and ongoing shortage.

In Yorkshire, a hosepipe ban was introduced on July 11 and restrictions are set to last for months.

1 . Drought Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Drought Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

3 . Drought Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

4 . Drought Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales