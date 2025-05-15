Sheffield drought: How does city's long dry spell compare with the all-time record?
It hasn’t rained since April 23 - a total of 22 days up to May 15, according to the Weston Park weather station.
The site, run by Sheffield Museums, has been recording data since 1882 - one of the longest running stations in the country.
It states the driest month was September 1959 when just 0.6mm fell. The driest year was 1887 with a total of 488.5mm rain.
Website, Extreme Weather Watch, which says it uses data from Weston Park, states the longest period in Sheffield without rain was August 14 to September 17, 1959 - some 35 days.
Meanwhile, Sheffield’s current dry streak could be coming to an end. The Met Office is predicting dry weather on Friday, May 16, but possible drizzle at the weekend.
And the UK weather is set to change just in time for the bank holiday, on Monday, May 26.
It states: “Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected. More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic. This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places.”