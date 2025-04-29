Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s going to be another bright and sunny day in Sheffield as the mini heatwave continues - perfect for a warm springtime walk or trip to the park.

The first mini-heatwave of 2025 has arrived this week, with balmy highs of upto 26C expected until at least Friday.

The Met Office says strong sunshine and a jet stream from Europe is bringing the warmest weather of the year so far - with temperatures in Sheffield set to rival those of Portugal, Morocco and the South of France.

What is the weather in Sheffield today? (April 29)

Days of unbroken sunshine with highs of 23C are forecast today (Tuesday) as well as on Wednesday, Thursday, before cooling off a bit down to 21C on Friday.

It will only get warmer too, with highs of 24C on Wednesday and 25C on Thursday, meaning Sheffield will be as hot as Italy.

It won’t last, however - by the weekend the heatwave is expected to roll back to a comfortable 16C with a patches of cloud settling in.

There is very little chance of rain in Sheffield and winds will also be calm well into next week.

It’s sure to make a warm and sunny week for visitors to enjoy during the 2025 Halo World Championship snooker tournament at the Crucible, which is on now until May 5.

In Sheffield, temperatures shouldn’t be reaching any record highs - but it is certainly expected to be warmer than the city has seen all year.

There are no weather warnings in place from The Met Office so far.

What is causing the mini-heatwave?

The Met Office says this week’s warm weather is the result of an area of low pressure over the Atlantic ocean at the same time as an area of high pressure over areas like Norway and Denmark. Together, these two systems will draw currents of warm air from France and parts of Europe and warm up the UK significantly.