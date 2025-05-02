This week's heatwave has broken a Sheffield weather record for May

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We may only be on the second day of May, but this week’s heatwave has resulted in a Sheffield weather record for the month being broken.

Yesterday was the warmest May 1 on record, according to Alistair McLean who is the current custodian of the Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mercury in the thermometer at the weather station hit 25.9C by 4.30pm, which is the highest temperature ever recorded in the city for that time of year.

Yesterday was the hottest May 1 on record, according to Alistair McLean who is the current custodian of the Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums. Pictured inset is the temperature monitor at the weather station Yesterday was the hottest May 1 on record, according to Alistair McLean who is the current custodian of the Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums. Pictured inset is the temperature monitor at the weather station
Yesterday was the hottest May 1 on record, according to Alistair McLean who is the current custodian of the Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums. Pictured inset is the temperature monitor at the weather station | Chris Etchells/3rd party

The previous May 1 temperature record of 24.2C was recorded in 1966, Mr McLean, whose full title is Curator of Natural Science, told The Star.

Last month, the UK enjoyed its sunniest ever April since records began in 1910, with 47 per cent more sunshine hours than the long-term meteorological average, according to provisional Met Office figures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr McLean explains in Sheffield, however, it was only the second sunniest April on record, with a total of 225.5 hours recorded at Weston Park.

It follows April 2015 in the record books, with a total of 258.6 hours of sunshine.

Weston Park weather station. Pictured is Alistair McLean who is in charge of the station. Picture: Chris EtchellsWeston Park weather station. Pictured is Alistair McLean who is in charge of the station. Picture: Chris Etchells
Weston Park weather station. Pictured is Alistair McLean who is in charge of the station. Picture: Chris Etchells | Chris Etchells

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 187 hours of sunshine, March 2025 was the sunniest on record.

The hundreds of hours of sunshine mean it has also been the driest spring for 87 years, with just 77.7mm of rainfall recorded between February and April 2025, said Mr McLean.

Mr McLean is the fifth custodian of the Weston Park Weather Station, Sheffield Museums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite world wars, pandemics and recessions, the weather station has never experienced a break in recording since it was set up by the curator of Weston Park Museum, Elijah Howarth, in September 1882.

Consequently, it is one of the longest running weather stations in the country.

Related topics:HeatwaveWeston Park Weather StationMet OfficeAlistair McLean

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice