If you’re looking for something to elevate your Sheffield drinking experience, taking things up a level by visiting a rooftop bar or unique outdoor terrace might be just the thing for you.

With the gloriously sunny weather Sheffield enjoyed earlier on in the spring set to return this weekend, what better time to enjoy an al fresco tipple?

Another benefit of the city’s rooftop bars is the fact they showcase some of Sheffield’s stunning views and outdoor vistas.

Scroll through our list, and see if you can find somewhere new to try out.

The Botanist, Sheffield city centre The Botanist, previously The Furnace, has a large outdoor seating area perfect for enjoying the sunshine. Located close to The Light Cinema, the place is perfect for a pre-film meal, or post-movie drink.

Curzon rooftop bar, Sheffield city centre Sheffield city centre benefits from having numerous cinemas in which to enjoy a film. But Curzon is the only one with a rooftop bar. Tucked away off the beaten track on George Street, Curzon's rooftop bar is a great place to enjoy a post-film beverage - or just anytime, really!