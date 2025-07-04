Sheffield drought: New alert over water levels amid 'wildlife emergency' at top tourist attraction Forge Dam

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 05:45 BST
Water levels at a 250-year-old mill pond with a leak have fallen to a new low, photos show.

An island has developed at Forge Dam creating two bodies of water - which is 4ft below its usual level. Elsewhere, huge beaches of mud have emerged as the water recedes.

Two 'ponds' have developed at Forge Dam due to a new low water level.
Two 'ponds' have developed at Forge Dam due to a new low water level. | nw

Last month, Sheffield City Council said the pond was a “priority” after visitors raised fears of a wildlife emergency due to stagnant, oxygen depleted pools.

The 250-year-old reservoir has a leak in the dam wall and suffers from silting, despite a £500,000 restoration project.

Water at Forge Dam is 4ft below normal due to a drought and a leak.
Water at Forge Dam is 4ft below normal due to a drought and a leak. | nw

It is fed by the Porter Brook but a record dry spring has created drought conditions.

In February, Friends of Porter the Valley warned of a ‘summer of disappointment’ because repairs to the leak would not start until at least September due to legal issues and wildlife restrictions.

Birds on the new island at Forge Dam.
Birds on the new island at Forge Dam. | nw

The leak was discovered towards the end of a £500,000 de-silting and dam wall repair project in 2023, which the Friends spent 10 years raising money for.

The site has a popular cafe and is packed with visitors at weekends.

