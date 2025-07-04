Sheffield drought: New alert over water levels amid 'wildlife emergency' at top tourist attraction Forge Dam
An island has developed at Forge Dam creating two bodies of water - which is 4ft below its usual level. Elsewhere, huge beaches of mud have emerged as the water recedes.
Last month, Sheffield City Council said the pond was a “priority” after visitors raised fears of a wildlife emergency due to stagnant, oxygen depleted pools.
The 250-year-old reservoir has a leak in the dam wall and suffers from silting, despite a £500,000 restoration project.
It is fed by the Porter Brook but a record dry spring has created drought conditions.
In February, Friends of Porter the Valley warned of a ‘summer of disappointment’ because repairs to the leak would not start until at least September due to legal issues and wildlife restrictions.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
The leak was discovered towards the end of a £500,000 de-silting and dam wall repair project in 2023, which the Friends spent 10 years raising money for.
The site has a popular cafe and is packed with visitors at weekends.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.