Firefighters were called out after a blaze broke out in a Sheffield beauty salon late last night.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene well into the early hours of this morning after the fire started at popular Beauty Lounge salon, on Ecclesall Road, near the junction with Ecclesall Road South.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the burning building and used a single hose reel to put the fire out.

Popular Sheffield salon The Beauty Lounge, on Ecclesall Road, was closed today after a fire last night. Picture: Google

No was injured, and firefighters say the blaze was caused accidentally.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they had put the fire out before midnight but remained on the scene to hand over the property back to the owner.

The fire service said in a statement: "Firefighters from Central and Rivelin stations attended an accidental fire at a premise at 11.30pm on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. The crews left the scene at 1.15am."

Staff answering the phones at the salon today said no was hurt, but said they were closed today because of the damage that had been caused by the fire.