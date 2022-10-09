Graves Park has been named one of the top parks in the entire UK to visit during the autumn, featuring on the list alongside some of the country’s best know green spaces.

Research by GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk, revealed Graves Park to be one of the ideal destinations for nature lovers during the colder months.

The list said Graves Park was “a Sheffield hotspot which is known for its extensive Woodland walks and the friendly wildlife dotted around the park” and “can be a great day out for families on a budget, as it benefits from free parking and a picnic area to dig into some pre-packed lunch”.

The park featured on the list with some of the UK’s most well-known and most popular outdoor areas, including Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, Regent’s Park in London and Porthkerry Country Park in Barry, Wales.

The full top ten list by Garden Buildings Direct is as follows;

Graves Park, Sheffield Broads National Park, Norfolk Broads Holyrood Park, Edinburgh Wollaton Hall and Park, Nottinghamshire Regent’s Park, Central London Porthkerry Country Park, Barry Black Park, Slough Fletcher Moss Park and Botanical Gardens, Manchester Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Yorkshire Hartsholme Country Park, Lincolnshire

A spokesperson from Garden Buildings Direct said: “Those looking for fun, budget-friendly activities this autumn should look for beauty spots close to them, with so many standout parks to visit across the UK.