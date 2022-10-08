The couple behind the iconic Fagan’s pub in Sheffield City Centre are planning to retire next year, with the pub now looking for someone to take over from Tom and Barbara Boulding.

The Star spoke with Tom and Barbara last month to share the news, which led to a flurry of thank yous and goodbyes from our readers, as many reminisced of times spent within the famous pub.

Fagan’s has been a popular pub in Sheffield for many years.

Holly Louise Seymour said: “Never been to a more welcoming and wholesome place - loved hearing stories from Tom about all the amazing stuff that's taken place there over the years.

"We'll definitely have to go back before they retire! They'll be greatly missed.”

The music sessions were an integral part of the soul of Fagan’s pub, something Tom and Barbara hope will continue with the next managers and something our readers very much enjoy.

Licensees, Tom and Barbara Boulding, at Fagan's in Sheffield celebrate 37 years at the pub.

David Goodwin said: “Marvellous drink, food and hosts. The folk nights stick in my mind.”

Alan Marshall said: “Spent many Sunday afternoons there listening to musicians, Patrick Walker, John Naylor to name a couple.”

Many of our readers key memories revolved around the meals they’d had at Fagan’s.

Matt Hampton said: “Spent many a Friday lunchtime in there along with many of my colleagues from down the road. Tom's steak pie is incredible. Memories of phoning up the pub in the morning to pre order one for lunchtime.”

Paul Woodhouse said: “Never have i left a place with a fuller and more happy belly! You didn't leave here hungry!”

Dave Law said: “Had many a good time in Fagan’s along with Tom’s legendary meals, wishing you both all the best in your retirement.”

With all the great things about Fagan’s, many readers were just grateful for the fantastic landlords and hosts that Tom and Barbara are.

Simon Rodgers said it was a “great pub run by great people”, whilst Dave Maltby called it a “fantastic pub” with “wonderful people”.