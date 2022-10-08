9 of the best walks in Sheffield to see stunning autumn colours as the seasons change
The autumn season is the perfect time to explore Sheffield when the city is a vibrant mixture of bright colours, as trees slowly change from green to brown and the landscape becomes vivid with rich hues of beautiful orange.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:45 am
If you’re keen to explore and soak up the views that autumn offers in Sheffield, these are some of the best places to go for a walk to see its colours at their best.
And you might not have to travel as far as you think.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3