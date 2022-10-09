The former Players Bar in West Street has recently been transformed into new venue called Billy Big Balls.

The venue has a giant ball pit similar to those seen in children’s play centres, where revellers on nights out can chill out or take a selfie or two.

Three exciting new bars are coming to Sheffield.

And later this month a new pub called Monkey Bar Club is set to open in Hillsborough.

The £350,000 sports bar and grill is due to open it’s doors at Hillsborough Barracks.

The venue, which will have about 100 covers, will include food from Smokin’ Bull, which makes burgers, fries, chicken wings and vegan options, and will serve a range of real ales and other drinks.

The company behind the venture MNKY, owned by Ryan Macdonald, already runs two bars at Steelyard Kelham, plus five cafes and ice cream bars in the city.

Ryan said: “I was looking for premises that were a little different from where we already are and Hillsborough Barracks is ideal because there are very few places to eat there.

“I want it to be a real family environment and believe this new venue will be a real draw for them. The fit out starts soon and I hope to be open in early October.”

Further down the line, Sheffielders can look forward to getting a taste of the Manhattan lifestyle when a New York-inspired bar opens in the city next year.

Manhatta already operates two successful bars in Leeds and Birmingham and is now expanding to open up new sites in the Steel City, Newcastle and Nottingham in 2023.

Martin Wolstencroft, company co-founder and chief executive officer, said: “This was an exceptional and transformational year for our company.

“We started it with significant restrictions still in place during the first quarter, and we ended it by posting record sales and profits, concluding a new growth partnership with BGF, and being awarded two industry ‘Oscars’ – for best company and best operations team.