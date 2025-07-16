Forge Dam: Friends group gives repairs update amid extreme low water at popular visitor site

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Extreme low water at a 250-year-old Sheffield mill pond with a leak could help with repairs.

Water at Forge Dam is 4ft below normal following a record dry spring and a leak in the sluice gate.

The pond, a popular visitor attraction, is split in two by an island of hard-baked mud.

Forge Dam mill pond is very low after a record dry spring and a leak.placeholder image
Forge Dam mill pond is very low after a record dry spring and a leak. | nw

But it could mean repairs to stop the leak, which were due in September, could be brought forward by weeks.

In a Facebook post, Friends of the Porter Valley said a contractor hired by the council, ESH, was aiming to take advantage of the dry weather.

But there was another hurdle.

Islands of baked hard mud have appeared at popular visitor site Forge Dam.placeholder image
Islands of baked hard mud have appeared at popular visitor site Forge Dam. | nw

The post added: “There is still an Environment Agency hurdle, but once we have received all the detailed information in the next couple of weeks we will publish an update on behalf of the council, along with revised phases and new estimated start date.”

The leak was discovered during a 2022/23 improvement project which included desilting works, dam wall repairs and interpretation and access improvements.

Posting on the FoPV Facebook page, John Belk, suggested the low water presented an opportunity.

“Empty Forge Dam provides a unique, cost effective opportunity to complete the works without the expensive and restricting shuttering that will no doubt be needed,” he said.

“Done in half the time and a proper inspection of the wall could be conducted without the use of a digger.”

