Sheffield City Council has issued a statement amid a “wildlife emergency” at a top tourist attraction hit by low water.

The authority says it understands concerns about wildlife at Forge Dam due to a record dry spring - and the welfare of its ecosystem “is a priority for us.”

Visitors have raised the alarm about low water in the mill pond which has left aquatic life stranded in “stagnant, oxygen-depleted pools.”

Fish have been left stranded in pools at Forge Dam due to low rainfall and a leak. | Ann le Sage

The 250-year-old reservoir also has a leak and suffers from silting, despite a £500,000 restoration project.

Councillor Laura Moynahan, deputy chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee at Sheffield City Council, said officials were “exploring solutions” although due to challenging terrain and limited access for machinery, the use of generators to pump air into the water - as has been suggested by some - was not feasible.

Work to fix the leak in the dam was set to take place in autumn, she added.

Islands of mud have appeared in the 250-year old mill pond | fopv

She added: “We understand and share concerns about the current conditions at Forge Dam and the wellbeing of local wildlife during this prolonged dry period.

“The unseasonably dry weather from early spring through to now has significantly affected water bodies across Sheffield, including Forge Dam.

“The combination of this sustained dry spell and an existing leak in the dam’s sluice gate has resulted in extremely low water levels. We have been informed of the situation and are actively assessing the options available to us.

“The council’s parks and countryside team are working closely with our ecology experts to explore solutions that could help mitigate the impact on wildlife in the coming weeks, especially if dry conditions return.

“While these discussions are ongoing, we want to reassure the public that the welfare of the dam’s ecosystem is a priority for us.

“Looking ahead, we are progressing with plans to repair the leaking sluice gate, with work expected to take place in the autumn. We are currently refining the design and securing the necessary permissions to carry out these important works. While this repair will address the main leak, we acknowledge that drought conditions will continue to place stress on the local ecology.

“We appreciate the community’s concern and continued support as we work to protect and preserve this valued natural space.”

The woodland walk at Forge Dam in Sheffield features waterfalls, bridges and stepping stones, with a small playground and duck pond to entertain little ones.

Last week, resident Thomas Booth said the ecology of the area was in “grave danger.”

“The lack of water combined with the mis-managed attempt at de-silting the dam by Friends of Porter Valley and Sanctus have resulted in the death of wildlife in the dam.

“Fishes and ducklings are floating dead because of the stagnant, oxygen-depleted water.”

Resident Thomas Booth claimed fish and ducklings were floating dead because of the stagnant, oxygen-depleted water. | Thomas Booth

Iain Jack said: “Surely it can’t be that difficult to pump air into the water? Any basic air compressor attached to a long spray bar would suffice?”

Nicola Williams said: “Been this morning and a sad sight. A guy I was speaking to suggested trying to move them to the bit that is fed by the river.”

But John Williams wasn’t so sure.

“The fish could just be moved to one of the lower ponds. That takes hours - a proper solution will be after the fish have died.”

Iron Bath added: “This needs to be reported to the Environment Agency. I work in the construction industry and if this was happening on one of my sites this would be a definite enforcement notice.”

Julie Askew referred to the

Such a sad state of affairs that this is still a problem to solve after all the fantastic efforts of FoPV over the years to get this improved.

The leak was discovered towards the end of a £500,000 de-silting and dam wall repair project in 2023, which the Friends spent 10 years raising money for.

An old sluice gate was found to be broken and at times all of the Porter Brook drains down it, creating islands of mud and standing pools.

At the time, Ann LeSage, said: “We’ve never been able to celebrate all the hard work despite 10 years of raising money. I’m mortified at the result. People who love the area are miserable and angry at its appearance.”