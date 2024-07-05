Ecclesfield Park: Café set to open in popular Sheffield park near playground
The new business is set to operate from a mobile site at Ecclesfield Park, and will run under the name of Cherry Blossom Café.
It follows a masterplan being drawn up for the park before the pandemic by Sheffield Council.
The new venue will be using takeaway recyclable cups and will operate from a mobile trailer, rather than being a sit-down cafe, and will offer a discount to anyone who wants to use their own cup. It will also provide its own bin.
It is understood the menu will include speciality teas and coffees, a selection of cold soft drinks, and light snacks with healthy alternatives. Final arrangements are now being put in place.
Craig Gamble Pugh, one of the ward councillors for East Ecclesfield on Sheffield Council, said there had been work done on the park in recent years including landscaping work done to help mitigate against floods, as well as a new children's play park.
He added: “One of the things that people have been saying for years in Ecclesfield is that it would be great if there was somewhere in the park where you could grab a coffee.
“Whilst we continue to look at possibilities of having a permanent building housing, a café or other facilities. we're really thrilled to be welcoming Cherry Blossom coffee cart.
“The coffee car will be located just next to the children's playground by the benches , and I can't wait to be able to pop down there with my kids and grab a Cappuccino.”
