A popular Sheffield pub has finally re-opened - years after it shut down.

The Cow and Calf, which is on Skew Hill Lane in Grenoside, hit the headlines when it closed in 2020, stopping trading just weeks after it had re-opened following the easing of lockdown measures.

But last year, it was among a list of pubs that its owners, Samuel Smiths pubs, had pledged to re-open after long closures.

The Cow and Calf has re-opened again after a lengthy period of closure. Photo: Google | Google

Today, staff at the pub, and the company which runs it, confirmed that it was back up and running, but declined to go into any details about its re-opening or any future plans for the venue.

But one official at the company confirmed that they were pleased to see the venue re-opening after a long period of time.

Grenoside resident Michael Levery, who is also a Sheffield City Councillor for West Ecclesfield, said he thought residents would be hoping it would now stay open for a long period of time.

He said: “I think people would now like it to stay open on a long term basis, so it can build up its trade again.

“I think people will be pleased to see it re-opening, because we all hate to see our pubs go.”

Last year, the Cow and Calf was one of a number of pubs that Samuel Smiths said were closed because of difficulties finding landlords to run the venues.

Another of those on the list at the time was The Royal Oak, in Ulley. But The Royal Oak has also re-opened since then.

There had been a national shortage of staff following the pandemic, but the pub company had stressed that it remained committed to re-opening them.

Before it closed in August 2020, the pub described itself on its social media pages as a “beautiful pub with great atmosphere, friendly welcoming staff. This public house and restaurant is situated in the heart on Grenoside surrounded by stunning country side.”

CAMRA, the real ale and pubs campaign group, have described it in the past as a large converted farmhouse with stone flag floors and beams, also describing four separate drinking areas served from one bar, and outdoor seating in the courtyard.