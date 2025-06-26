Star readers have told of their concerns over dog poo in Sheffield’s streets and parks.

The Star recently revealed the worst streets in Sheffield for the problem, and readers have shared their views on the situation, as well as named places where they believe there is an issue.

Readers have explained their concerns over dogs fouling Sheffield’s streets and parks. The dog in the picture was well behaved. Photo: Steve Taylor, Sheffield Newpapers | Sheffield Newspapers

Several mentioned specific areas the believed to be among the worst, including Hillsborough Park, Seaton Park, the Ponderosa and football pitches at Lodge Moor.

Susan Dewsnap-Goodall said: “I go into a few parks and green spaces in Sheffield with my dog, the majority of the bins are full of poo bags, a whilst on or around benches are empty cans, bottles (very often broken), half eaten food, take away containers and soiled nappies.”

Kerry To said she thought there were problems at the Ponderosa, and Beeley Woods. She said: “Ponderosa and Beeley Woods, Beeley Woods don't have bins so even of its picked up owners then dump the bags. Ponderosa bins everywhere but lazy dog owners .”

Francessca Hannah said: “Outside Acres Hill school is disgusting. Dog poo on all the streets. Once it goes someone else lets their dogs poo there. It's never clean!”

Hillsborough Park was among the places mentioned for having dog left on the ground. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Carina Glover said: “Lowedges… I don’t know about the parks, but the pavements are disgusting!”

Donna Marie Arthur said: “It's every where! On the school run,hanging on trees in the bags. People who do this are disgusting ,just clear up and take it home.”

Caroline Denton said: “All the pavements in Sothall. It’s disgusting. Some dog owners are a disgrace .”

And Carla Smith added: “Parson Cross Road and around the local streets near school is disgusting . Wants something doing about it.”

Dog owners were also keen to comment.

Norma Booker said: “We have a dog and always pick up and we are 79 years old.”

She added she wanted to see more bins for dog poo and on-the-spot fines.

Rob Sykes added that as a dog owner himself he fully agreed on fining people. But he added: “It’s just as annoying for other dog owners because we all get tarred with the same brush and it’s grim when your own dog walks through it! If you’re not going to pick up the poo don’t get a dog! Would you let your kid crap on the floor and not clean it up?”

But Dan Coyle asked: “What more can parks do? Dog bins, and other bins that take litter and dog poo as well, so plenty of places to put it. But since they started budget cuts, way back in 1971, then at 10 year intervals up to 2021. Lots of parks aren't staffed. No park keepers as such, just maintenance teams , and lots of the public don’t give a toss , so its difficult to say which is the worst.”

Last year, Sheffield Council received a total of 208 reports of dog fouling during the full calendar year across the city has a whole.

That was a slight increase from 2023, when the council received 206 complaints over the same period. You can report incidents by clicking here .

Sheffield Council said in a statement on its website: “We're one of the greenest cities in the UK, and we want to keep it that way. Dog fouling spoils our green spaces and the shared areas in your neighbourhood.

“You can report dog fouling on roads, pavements and in parks. We'll respond to all complaints as soon as possible.

“If the report is a new or isolated incident, the information will be used to help build up a picture of where the problem hotspots are.”

The coucil warns that dog poo can damage the environment, kill wildlife, and can be a danger to children or others enjoying our parks and streets.

They added: “Offences can result in legal action - this may be a fixed penalty notice and/or prosecution.

“Where offenders are identified, informal letters or formal action can be taken. A statement might also be requested to support any evidence.”

Failing to clean up could result in a £50 fixed penalty on-the-spot fine, or prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.