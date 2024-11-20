Sheffield school bid to take over part of park for sports pitches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield primary school is attempting to lease part of a city park to use as playing fields.

Phillimore Park Community Primary School in Mather Road, Darnall wants to lease part of the adjoining Phillimore Park from Sheffield City Council.

The issue will be discussed on Monday (November 25) at a meeting of the council’s charity trustee sub-committee. The park is one of 17 open spaces in the city owned by a charitable trust, of which the council is sole trustee.

A report to the committee says that the school’s request aims to “provide safe outdoor green space for the school children to use for sports and outdoor learning to enable enrichment of the curriculum”.

Phillimore Park in Darnall, Sheffield - a neighbouring primary school wants exclusive use of part of the park. Picture: Google Maps

It adds: “The school has a limited amount of outdoor space and no access to green space within school grounds.”

The report says that the charity’s objectives state the parkland must be used “for the purposes of public recreation and requires that there must be reasonable public access for recreational use.

“It is permitted to allow organisations to use the land and facilities but where such use effectively excludes the public from enjoying the facility it is likely that such arrangements will not be in the best interests of the charity.”

It adds: “The proposal to lease part of the land to the school would grant a legal title and exclusive occupation to the school. Therefore, the proposal would prevent the public from accessing part of the park during school hours, reserving access only to the school and specific community groups and would not meet the park’s charitable objectives.”

It says it would be possible to get round the issue by exchanging the land proposed to be leased to the school with other green space in the area. Any suitable replacement land would need to be of at least equivalent size and of the same or better quality.

Nearby land includes sports pitches at Coleridge Road or Darnall Neighbourhood Park. High Hazels Park is already held by another council charitable trust and Darnall Community Park has been identified to be exchanged for charitable trust land at Ripon Street.

The report says that most respondents to a community consultation about the school’s proposal were positive about the idea.

The council discussed the idea of granting a licence to the school to use the space, which would avoid all legal complications. However, the school was worried about loose dogs, dog fouling and unrestricted access for members of the public during school use.