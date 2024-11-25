This Sheffield street has put up with sewage running through it for over six months - but bad weather makes it so much worse.

Last week, The Star reported how homeowners in Ashfurlong Road, Dore, have had to put up with the rank smell of sewage since early May.

For unknown reasons, a steady trickle of foul-smelling water has been streaming out of a small panel containing a stop-tap for over half a year.

Homeowners said how they “can’t sit in their gardens” because of the smell, how they don’t let their grandchildren play out in the street, and how dog owners have to carry their pets over the stream.

However, residents have sent this clip to The Star to show how rainy weather - like what was seen all this weekend from Storm Bert - can make the issue much, much worse.

The video above shows how the steady stream becomes a bubbling brook during rainy weather - all of it smelling as bad as ever.

The Star is in contact with Yorkshire Water and Sheffield City Council over the leaking road.