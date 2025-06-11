We have obtained figures from Sheffield Council which show the worst streets in the city when it comes to the problem.

People can be fined for failing to clear up after their pet dog fouls the street, yet official figures obtained by The Star under the Freedom Information Act reveal how many complaints are still made about the problem in the city.

The 24 Sheffield streets with the most complaints of dogs fouling the street during the whole of 2024 are listed in the gallery below.

Last year, Sheffield Council received a total of 208 reports of dog fouling during the full calendar year across the city has a whole.

That was a slight increase from 2023, when the council received 206 complaints over the same period. You can report incidents by clicking here.

Sheffield Council said in a statement on its websiite: “We're one of the greenest cities in the UK, and we want to keep it that way. Dog fouling spoils our green spaces and the shared areas in your neighbourhood.

“You can report dog fouling on roads, pavements and in parks. We'll respond to all complaints as soon as possible.

“If the report is a new or isolated incident, the information will be used to help build up a picture of where the problem hotspots are.”

They warn that dog poo can damage the environment, kill wildlife, and can be a danger to children or others enjoying our parks and streets

They added: “Offences can result in legal action - this may be a fixed penalty notice and/or prosecution.

“Where offenders are identified, informal letters or formal action can be taken. A statement might also be requested to support any evidence.”

Failing to clean up could result in a £50 fixed penalty on-the-spot fine, or prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

