David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
Roadworks to re-build a road near The Moor have uncovered a piece of forgotten Sheffield history, hidden for years.

Engineers are currently fixing damage which was caused when a huge water main burst on Cumberland Street, near the bottom of the Moor, a week ago, on October 14.

The old Victorian cobblestones have been revealed on Cumberland Street by roadworks to fix the surface after a water leak. Photo: David Kessen, National Worldplaceholder image
After repairing the burst pipe and filling in an enormous hole, they have now started work to resurface the road.

And the diggers have uncovered the historic old surface of the road, revealing cobbles which once covered the road in the days of horse drawn carriages, before cars and lorries began to dominate the roads.

The picture shows the cobbles uncovered near the kerb, before they are covered over by the new road surfacing.

It is the latest piece of Sheffield’s history to be uncovered by roadworks.

Work being carried out on Fargate and Surrey Street in recent times has shown old tram tracks, which were then removed.

Yorkshire Water have yet to confirm when Cumberland Street will fully re-open again after the damage caused by the water main burst.

