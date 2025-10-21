Cumberland Street Sheffield: Roadworks after dramatic water burst reveal historic cobbles on city centre road
Engineers are currently fixing damage which was caused when a huge water main burst on Cumberland Street, near the bottom of the Moor, a week ago, on October 14.
After repairing the burst pipe and filling in an enormous hole, they have now started work to resurface the road.
And the diggers have uncovered the historic old surface of the road, revealing cobbles which once covered the road in the days of horse drawn carriages, before cars and lorries began to dominate the roads.
The picture shows the cobbles uncovered near the kerb, before they are covered over by the new road surfacing.
Work being carried out on Fargate and Surrey Street in recent times has shown old tram tracks, which were then removed.
Yorkshire Water have yet to confirm when Cumberland Street will fully re-open again after the damage caused by the water main burst.