A massive sink hole that appeared next to a popular Sheffield golf course was caused by historic coal mining, experts have revealed.

Staff at Sheffield City Trust, which runs the city's municipal golf courses, initially sealed the hole off in woods close to Birley Moor Golf Course, amid safety concerns, with some estimates that the hole could be 200ft deep.

Now officials at the Coal Authority have looked into the cause of the sink hole, and confirmed it is related to the remnants of mines in the areas.

A '200ft' deep sinkhole, pictured, appeared near a popular golf course. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

The Coal Authority said in a statement: “On Tuesday, April 2, the Coal Authority was made aware of a ground collapse near to Birley Wood Golf Course in Sheffield. Our regional team responded quickly to secure the location and make the site safe for the public, with the support of golf club staff.

“Investigations have confirmed this incident was caused by historical coal mine workings and our engineering team are now designing a permanent solution to make the site safe. To report a coal mine hazard, please call us on 0800 288 4242, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The hole had been initially spotted by eagle eyed ground keepers at the course, near Birley Lane, between Mosborough and Frecheville, which is well known as the Sheffield Council-owned public course where the former US Masters champion Danny Willett first learned to play golf as a youngster.

It is understood several collieries were once operated in that area of Sheffield, although they have all been closed for decades.

According to Mosborough History Group, Dent Main Colliery was situated on Birley Moor Road, between Frecheville and Mosborough, on a site now occupied by Birley garden centre.

It first opened in the 1920s, but closed in the early 1970s.