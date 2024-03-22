Frecheville Post Office: Plans confirmed for closure of post office in Sheffield estate
A popular Sheffield Post Office is set to close this summer, bosses have confirmed.
Officials say Frecheville Post Office, on Birley Moor Road, will close at its current site, and say they hope to find somewhere else to locate a similar facility nearby.
The precise date on which the facility will close has not yet been finalised, but it will be this summer
The Post Office said in a statement: "Frecheville Post Office is to close at the current location in June due to the resignation of the operator. The date is being finalised.
"We know how important a Post Office is to a community and the vacancy has been advertised and we have an interested retailer.
"Plans are progressing and we hope to share information about the proposed relocation soon."
Staff at the site Frecheville also confirmed that the counter would be closing.
