Frecheville Post Office: Plans confirmed for closure of post office in Sheffield estate

Post Office officials have confirmed plans to close Frecheville post office in Sheffield this summer
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield Post Office is set to close this summer, bosses have confirmed.

Officials say Frecheville Post Office, on Birley Moor Road, will close at its current site, and say they hope to find somewhere else to locate a similar facility nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The precise date on which the facility will close has not yet been finalised, but it will be this summer

The Post Office said in a statement: "Frecheville Post Office is to close at the current location in June due to the resignation of the operator. The date is being finalised.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

"We know how important a Post Office is to a community and the vacancy has been advertised and we have an interested retailer.

"Plans are progressing and we hope to share information about the proposed relocation soon."

Staff at the site Frecheville also confirmed that the counter would be closing.

Related topics:Post OfficeSheffieldVacancyCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.