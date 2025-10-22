Environment bosses say they and police will trawl evidence to catch those responsible for dumping and burning ‘highly dangerous’ asbestos on a Sheffield estate.

Asbestos was found dumped on a green space at Kenninghall Drive, on Sheffield’s Arbourthorne estate, last week, with workers later sent to the scene to collect it.

But locals were horrified to see that instead of taking it all away, it was left under a blue tarpaulin with a sign on it stating: “DANGER ASBESTOS”.

This was burnt wreckage of asbestos which had been dumped on Kennington Drive, Arbourthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: Mo Binz | Mo Binz

Residents complained to Sheffield Council and warned that it would be set alight - and their fears came true on Saturday, when it was set on fire in an arson attack.

Today, residents have today confirmed to The Star that the waste has finally been removed.

A picture shows the site, clear of the waste, as it appeared yesterday evening.

Now, Sheffield Council has told The Star it regrets what happened, and said the authority would be working with South Yorkshire Police to investigate both the illegal dumping and the subsequent arson.

This picture shows the site where the asbestos had been left last night, clear again. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Councillor Joe Otten, chairman of the environmental services and regulation policy committee at Sheffield Council, today confirmed that the material had now been removed by a specialist firm, and said the authority understood and shared the concerns of local residents after what he described as a deeply troubling incident, where it appeared asbestos sheeting had been dumped.

He said: ”Dumping asbestos waste is completely unacceptable. Whilst we arranged for this to be removed, we regret that not all of the material was removed before the weekend.”

He said specialist contractors had been sent to the scene last week and removed a portion of the waste, adding the remaining material had been ‘securely wrapped and labelled’ for safe collection.

Waste material has been left under a tarpaulin and labelled DANGER ASBESTOS near East Bank Road, near Kennington Drive, Arbourthorne. | Submitted

But it was later set alight in what he said appeared to be a deliberate, and criminal, act of arson.

He told The Star: “Officers are actively investigating the incident and working with enforcement teams and South Yorkshire Police to address both the illegal dumping and the subsequent arson – both criminal acts. We are exploring whether any CCTV footage or local intelligence can assist in identifying those responsible.

“We recognise the distress this incident has caused, particularly given the proximity to schools, nurseries, and care homes, and the popularity of the space with dog walkers and families. We are committed to ensuring the site is made safe and to preventing similar incidents in future.”

Officials say attempts were made to get contractors back on Saturday, but they were unable to return.

Sheffield Council has put in measures in Arbourthorne to reduce fly tipping, such as boulders to reduce access.

Sheffield Green Party Councillor Marieanne Elliot, who is her party’s parks and communities spokesman, said earlier this week said: “This is highly dangerous material – if disturbed it is highly toxic and Kenninghall open space is well used by local people.”