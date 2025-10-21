A pile of dangerous asbestos is reported to have been set alight after being left under a tarpaulin on a city estate, despite warnings to Sheffield Council.

Pictures sent to The Star show the charred remains of the asbestos, which had been clearly marked with the words ‘DANGER ASBESTOS’ in an area where locals say there was a history of arson incidents.

This was burnt wreckage of asbestos which had been dumped on Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: Mo Binz | Mo Binz

Later pictures show that the pile had been covered up again with another tarpaulin, but had still not been taken away.

Residents contacted The Star last week raising concerns that Sheffield Council had not removed the asbestos which had been dumped on grass at Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne, near East Bank Road.

She feared it would be targeted by vandals.

The resident who had contacted The Star about her concerns, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m livid. We knew this would happen, we warned this would happen, and now a pile of what was previously fairly benign asbsetos is a huge risk to public health and wildlife.

“It’s really scary to think that the schoolkids could go and play on that after school.”

Photos of the pile as it appeared later, apparently with a new covering. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Sheffield Green Party Councillor Marieanne Elliot, who is her party’s parks and communities spokesman, said she was shocked to see the asbestos was still left on the public green space on the estate.

She told The Star: “It was first reported last weekend (Sunday 12th). I reported it and I’m sure that others did too.”

She said a disposal company attended at the end of the week (Friday 17th) but they only removed some of the asbestos and covered the rest up. She said when it was reported to the council photos were provided, so it should have been clear how much needed to be cleared.

She added: “This is highly dangerous material – if disturbed it is highly toxic and Kenninghall open space is well used by local people.

“I think it’s very popular with dog walkers – leaving the dangerous waste for another weekend was not a good decision. I wonder if it would have been removed had it been in a different, more affluent, part of Sheffield.

“Local residents raised genuine concerns that the dangerous material would be disturbed or set alight.

“Unfortunately, this weekend there was a spate of fires in this area – including several in my ward – Gleadless Valley. An Arbourthorne resident has just told me that the asbestos was set alight. I can completely understand why people are so concerned.”

Coun Nabeela Nabeela Mowlana, one of the ward councillors for Park and Arbourthorne ward, said she thought people in Arbourthorne and Norfolk Park deserved better.

She said: “They’re constantly bearing the brunt of environmental crime, and the idea that someone could dump asbestos on a field where children play is absolutely outrageous.

“I’m deeply frustrated by how long it’s taken to remove the waste, angry at those who committed the crime in the first place, and frankly appalled that someone has now set it on fire.

“This kind of reckless behaviour puts people at serious risk and demands a swift, coordinated response. Our community is sick and tired of being treated like a dumping ground by criminals.”

MP Louise Haigh added: “(I am) absolutely horrified that over the weekend asbestos waste was set alight on Kenninghall playing fields. As residents have rightly pointed out, this dangerous waste is close to a school, nursery and care home.

“It is also a well-used thoroughfare to get to East Bank Road as well as popular with dog walkers.

“I’ve urgently contacted the council to ask them that this be removed as soon as possible and to push for action. I’ll update you as soon as I have an update on progress with this.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to Kenninghall Drive on Saturday.

They told The Star: “Two crews attended the fire near Kenninghall Drive, Sheffield at 2.41pm on Saturday October 18).

“Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 3.48pm. The fire is believed to have been caused deliberately.”

Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police have both been contacted for comment and more information.