Mind you, there was also a time when the safety of workers in Sheffield’s industrial sites was a sight lower than it is now!

However you look at it, there are an awful lot of things that used to go on in the schools, parks and workplaces of Sheffield which would nowadays be viewed very dimly by health and safety experts.

We have looked back in our archives, and also a few courtesy of Picture Sheffield, to take a look at some of those activities, many of which we can no longer do.

Take a look at the 13 pictures in the gallery below which look back on the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, and see how many you recall.

1 . High up The work being done at Sheffield industrial site, in the 1960s, possibly by Darnall Shotblasting Co. Ltd, would likely upset health and safety experts nowadays. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Sheaf Valley Baths diving pool The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Paddling Youngsters enjoying themselves in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in August 1970. Many paddling pools in the city have been replaced by fountains. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . No hard hats, at height There were no hard hats for these Sheffield construction workers in 1950, as they manoeuvre girders, on high. They were forming a framework for the widening of Tinsley Bridge, Sheffield Road. Photo: Picture Sheffield