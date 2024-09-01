Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This was the scene near to a busy Sheffield roundabout earlier this evening, following an incident requiring an emergency services response.

Three police cars and an ambulance were seen on the scene of the incident at the top of Broad Lane, near to the University roundabout in Sheffield city centre, at around 5.20pm tonight (September 1, 2024) | Chloe Aslett

Three police cars and an ambulance were seen on the scene of the incident at the top of Broad Lane, near to the University roundabout in Sheffield city centre, at around 5.20pm tonight (September 1, 2024).

Traffic was stalled, causing major tail backs, as the emergency services attempted to deal with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traffic has subsequently cleared.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.