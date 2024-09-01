Emergency services scrambled following incident near to busy Sheffield city centre roundabout
This was the scene near to a busy Sheffield roundabout earlier this evening, following an incident requiring an emergency services response.
Three police cars and an ambulance were seen on the scene of the incident at the top of Broad Lane, near to the University roundabout in Sheffield city centre, at around 5.20pm tonight (September 1, 2024).
Traffic was stalled, causing major tail backs, as the emergency services attempted to deal with the incident.
The traffic has subsequently cleared.
The nature of the incident is not yet known.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
