Pictures show festival-goers having amazing time at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus

This year’s event saw Richard Hawley, Becky Hill and Milburn wow the crowds, and that was just the headliners.
A whole host of other acts including The Coral, The Divine Comedy, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Bromheads Jacket, Cian Ducrot, Joel Corry, Peter Doherty and Jake Bugg took to the festival’s three stages during the course of the music extravaganza, which ran from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31.
There was also a selection of talented circus performers and circus workshops to keep festival-goers entertained.
As these pictures from photographer Errol Edwards show, plenty of people in attendance at the three-day festival had a great time.
