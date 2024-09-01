Pictures show festival-goers having amazing time at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus

By Sarah Marshall

Published 1st Sep 2024, 12:01 BST

The returning Rock N Roll Circus at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl has been a hit with festival-goers.

This year’s event saw Richard Hawley, Becky Hill and Milburn wow the crowds, and that was just the headliners.

A whole host of other acts including The Coral, The Divine Comedy, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Bromheads Jacket, Cian Ducrot, Joel Corry, Peter Doherty and Jake Bugg took to the festival’s three stages during the course of the music extravaganza, which ran from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31.

There was also a selection of talented circus performers and circus workshops to keep festival-goers entertained.

As these pictures from photographer Errol Edwards show, plenty of people in attendance at the three-day festival had a great time.

Festival-goers have fun at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus

1. Festival-goers have fun at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus

Festival-goers have fun at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus | Errol Edwards

A couple pictured having a great time at the Rock N Roll Circus

2. Fun times

A couple pictured having a great time at the Rock N Roll Circus | Errol Edwards

Festival-goers enjoy the main stage

3. All smiles

Festival-goers enjoy the main stage | Errol Edwards

This trio are watching the festival from the hill overlooking Don Valley Bowl

4. Fantastic view

This trio are watching the festival from the hill overlooking Don Valley Bowl | Errol Edwards

