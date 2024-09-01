PICTURED: The fantastic array of artists who performed at Rock N Roll Circus 2024

The Rock N Roll Circus combined incredible music acts, including Richard Hawley, Gilbert O’Sullivan, The Divine Comedy, Becky Hill and Milburn, with the best of circus entertainment.

Thursday saw Richard Hawley headline the festival after performances from a whole host of other artists including Northern Ireland icons, The Divine Comedy, Liverpool's The Coral, the legendary Gilbert O'Sullivan, and South Yorkshire’s own Bromheads Jacket among others.

Sheffield’s own Milburn closed the festival on Saturday night, following on from ska revival band, The Selecter, former Libertine, Peter Doherty and Mercury Award nominated, Jake Bugg, while singer songwriter Becky Hill headlined on Friday.

But it wasn’t all about the big names and flashy performances. Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield also showcased 15 homegrown bands alongside their internationally-renowned counterparts. This gallery includes just some of the amazing artists who took to the festival’s three stages, during the course of the three day event.

