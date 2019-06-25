Emergency services deal with three-car crash which blocks busy road in Rotherham

Emergency services have dealt with a three-car crash which has blocked a busy Rotherham road this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 11:52

South Yorkshire Police said three cars were involved in a collision on Bawtry Road, Wickersley, just before 9.50am.

CRIME: Killer on the run 10 months after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

Emergency services dealt with a collision on Bawtry Road Brecks, this morning

Police, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the scene and two casualties had to be cut free by firefighters.

POLICE: Drug den discovered during police raid in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Four people are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Teenage boy charged with knife and gun offences in Sheffield

The collision occured close to Bawtry Road Service Station.

Buses were diverted while enquiries were carried out at the scene but the road has since re-opened.