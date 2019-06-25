Emergency services deal with three-car crash which blocks busy road in Rotherham
Emergency services have dealt with a three-car crash which has blocked a busy Rotherham road this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 11:52
South Yorkshire Police said three cars were involved in a collision on Bawtry Road, Wickersley, just before 9.50am.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the scene and two casualties had to be cut free by firefighters.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Four people are believed to have sustained minor injuries.
The collision occured close to Bawtry Road Service Station.
Buses were diverted while enquiries were carried out at the scene but the road has since re-opened.